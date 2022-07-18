Firefighters battling 300-acre grass fire in Palo Pinto County

article

Fire crews are attacking a large brush fire by air in Palo Pinto County.

Officials say 300 acres have burned and 0% of the fire is contained Monday on a dangerously hot and dry afternoon with near-record high temperatures.

The fire started Monday afternoon on the west side of Possum Kingdom Lake. People who are on the west side are being urged to get out.

Video from SKY 4 shows several lake houses being destroyed by the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.