North Texas vaccination sites to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Texas will receive 24,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Doses will go to three vaccination sites run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, two sites in North Texas can expect 12,000 doses. Fair Park in Dallas and Globe Life Field in Arlington will each administer 6,000 doses each. A third FEMA vaccination site in Houston will get the other 12,000 vaccines.

The state expects another 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.