North Texas storms bring possible tornadoes, flash flooding

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Many North Texans are cleaning up after a night of damage from high winds and possible tornadoes. Several people also had to be rescued

The National Weather Service is expected to send a survey team out to Collin County, as well as near the Johnson and Ellis County line to look at the damage from one of at least three possible tornadoes that may have hit the areas.

MORE: FOX 4 Weather

1 hurt after suspected tornado hits RV in Johnson County

One person was hurt in the Johnson County community of Egan when a travel trailer flipped over.

Brittaney Deaton said she was in an RV behind her family’s home at the time. Her mom called her and told her to come into the house.

Deaton said she tried but said she became trapped in the RV because the stairs were blocking the door. Her father ran to help and that’s when the RV or metal from it rolled on top of them.

"I was trying to get out before she even called me. I was screaming on the phone. I couldn’t get out. I was terrified. And I felt like I was just trapped, like it was gonna roll with me in it. And I just thank God that I got out," she said.

Her father wasn’t as lucky.

"I had got up and I thought he was right behind me. And then I looked back and he’s yelling at me to get help, call 911," Deaton said.

"He was laying sideways on his side, and I didn’t know it at the time ‘til later but his ear, part of his ear is hanging. His nose is broken. Most likely he’s got a broken leg and broken ribs," said Amber Zeleny, Deaton’s mother.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

"I am so very blessed that they’re okay. I mean, all this can be fixed. All this can be replaced. They can’t. And I cannot handle losing…," Zeleny said.

Johnson County’s emergency management office said it doesn’t yet know the extent of the damage, but it appears significant across the county.

It is working to open a shelter in Alvarado.

RELATED: Firefighters battling Johnson County pallet fire take shelter after spotting funnel cloud

Suspected tornado leaves trail of damage in Blue Ridge

Another tornado may have touched down in Collin County. Some of the worst damage is in the small town of Blue Ridge, located 20 miles northeast of McKinney.

Debris is now scattered across the front yard of a church near FM 545. That material may have been blown clear across the roadway.

There are a number of tree limbs and branches down across the town and a large section of the roof over a self-serve car wash is damaged.

Members of the Blue Ridge Fire Department said they were gathered inside their station's meeting room when the winds really started picking up.

They were preparing to respond to emergency calls when the roof of their own building came apart and left quite a mess inside.

"The warning had just been canceled. We thought… we were fixing to get up and see what was done that's when that hit," said Captain Bonnie Bowers. "It just got really loud then the roof was off so the rain started pouring in through the ceiling. It happened really quickly. I mean, everything was very quick."

None of the firefighters were hurt and there were no other reports of injuries in the community.

4 people rescued from high water in McKinney

Several people had to be rescued from flooded streets because of the heavy rain. The McKinney Fire Department shared pictures during the worst of it.

Its specially trained teams saved four people after their cars were swept away by rising and fast-moving water. All are okay.

That same heavy rain caused some typical trouble spots to flood in North Dallas and elsewhere.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 4 WAPP to receive weather alerts, live video updates and to keep an eye on the radar.