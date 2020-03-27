North Texas restaurants hoping stimulus package helps them recover from losses caused by COVID-19

There's specific relief for small businesses in the stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump Friday, including a loan that could turn into a grant and be forgiven if requirements are met.

It could have a big impact on local restaurants.

Leaders for North Texas restaurants acknowledged the bill isn't perfect.

It doesn't have everything they need, but it does include billions of dollars in immediate financial help to help get businesses through this hard time.

Leaders in the restaurant industry said they've taken a massive hit in revenue with restaurants all across the country suffering with the majority of their business shut down, now only limited to takeout and delivery.

The National Restaurant Association reports a loss of 3 million jobs and $25 billion in revenue nationwide.

Here in the Lone Star State, the Texas Restaurant Association said more than 300,000 workers have been laid off.

But the coronavirus aid package Congress passed on Friday could help. It provides nearly $350 billion in aid for businesses, including restaurants, caterers, and food service.

To qualify for some of the relief, employers must be able to keep most of their payroll and provide proof they had a significant loss in revenue.

“Essentially, if you laid off people that you can now bring back because you’re back in operation, you have the funds now to do that, those people will not count against you for the loan you can acquire, and I think that’s really critical because many of our restaurants want to take back that top talent,” President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, Emily Williams Black, said.

The Texas Restaurant Association said there are some shortcomings, as this bill doesn't include business interruption insurance, when a lot of restaurant owners are seeing their insurance companies not covering an event like COVID-19.

There are also concerns about how fast the loans and aid money can be processed because a lot of restaurants need help now.

“I've heard a lot of people, a lot of my friends and competitors, they're not doing so well. We're lucky we got a great fan base, and they've been coming in to support us in droves, but for how much longer who knows,” said Jake Levy, with Desperado’s Mexican Restaurant.

The head of the Texas Restaurant Industry said they're waiting for information in the coming days on how fast employers will be able to apply for aid.

Members of the House also acknowledged that this is not a perfect, all-encompassing bill.

They'll likely have to go back and pass more large aid packages to help get everyone out of this economic slump.