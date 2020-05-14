North Texas non-profits continuing to help those in need due to COVID-19 pandemic

A North Texas non-profit found the best way to battle the coronavirus is to help others who are in need.

The Dallas non-profit, Urban Specialists, wanted to do something to lift the spirits of local families impacted by the coronavirus.

They quickly found out the need was great.

So they gathered some volunteers, rolled up their sleeves, and got to work.

On the outskirts of Downtown Dallas, volunteers with urban specialists woke up early Thursday morning to put together care packages.

Boxes and bags were filled with food and supplies, loaded on to trucks, and delivered to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People like Jennifer Ramsey, who lost her job due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus.

Her husband, who suffered from health problems, died in March. The couple has four kids.

Ramsey's daughter was moved by the act of kindness.

“It felt really good because I think we really needed this blessing,” Jakiya Burley.

Organizer Antong Lucky is feeling the love.

“We just want to show up, bless them with some groceries and some cash, words of encouragement,” Lucky said.

Those words of encouragement were offered up in prayer.

Across town, Kilargo Reddic is living in an extended-stay motel with his wife and three kids.

The family could no longer afford their rent, but Urban Specialists provided some relief.

“It's an emotional stress on you and a physical stress on you,” Reddic said.

Ten families were nominated by volunteers associated with Urban Specialists.

“We're here to hopefully inspire other people to join along with us and help out your neighbor whether you know them or not,” volunteer John Birnbrey said.

Hoping to provide moments of hope during a difficult time.

Organizers said this is the third round of kindness being performed for struggling families.

They'll continue to hand out cash and care packages for as long as they can.

