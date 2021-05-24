North Texas’ newest water reservoir filling up with recent rain
FANNIN COUNTY - Heavy rains in North Texas are quickly filling Texas’ newest lake.
In early February, Bois D’Arc Lake looked like a dry spot with a small creek flowing into it.
As construction of a dam continues and with all of the recent rain, the North Texas Municipal Water District’s lake has begun to capture water.
It’s a man-made 16,000-acre water reservoir in Fannin County, about 75 miles northeast of Dallas.
February 2021
The lake is still not full enough for boating or other recreation yet and a lot of work remains. But it looks a lot more like a lake than it did a few months ago.
The NTMWD expects it to have enough water to begin supplying about 70 million gallons of water a day to customers sometime next year.
