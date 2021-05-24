North Texas’ newest water reservoir filling up with recent rain

article

Heavy rains in North Texas are quickly filling Texas’ newest lake.

In early February, Bois D’Arc Lake looked like a dry spot with a small creek flowing into it.

As construction of a dam continues and with all of the recent rain, the North Texas Municipal Water District’s lake has begun to capture water.

It’s a man-made 16,000-acre water reservoir in Fannin County, about 75 miles northeast of Dallas.

February 2021

The lake is still not full enough for boating or other recreation yet and a lot of work remains. But it looks a lot more like a lake than it did a few months ago.

The NTMWD expects it to have enough water to begin supplying about 70 million gallons of water a day to customers sometime next year.

