North Texans ready for July 4th celebrations across the Metroplex

The July 4th excitement is building across North Texas.

In Fort Worth, the Panther Island celebration is back in its entirety for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities are on Monday.

"Obviously, great food and drink vendors, kids’ activities," Matt Oliver said. "You’ve got the river for a hot day, you can go jump in if you bring your own tube, culminating with the fireworks show."

To the east, in Arlington, families have begun to stake claim on prime holiday spots. There are two days of celebrations there.

Sunday, downtown family friendly activities include concerts, food vendors, and more. On Monday, the city’s Independence Day parade rolls at 9 a.m.

In Dallas County, Kaboom Town in Addison will have a grand fireworks show that will light up the night Sunday. Free tickets are all snapped up, but viewing is from all points nearby.

"We’re going to have about 20,000 people here in the park celebrating and we’re going to have a half a million people in Addison as a whole," Jasmine Lee said.

Klyde Warren Park near Downtown Dallas kicks things off Saturday. People might say it’s setting the tone.

"We typically have it the Saturday night before the 4th, so people can enjoy other 4th of July events they like to go to," Kit Sawars said.

Also, Dallas’ Fair Park will feature a plethora of family events on Monday.

2022 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

It all makes for a red, white, and blue showstopping holiday, with Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island, Light Up Arlington events, plus Kaboom Town, Klyde Warren Park, and Fair Park.

North Texas has the July 4th celebrations covered.

"As far as set up, I think everybody’s pleased. It’s at a great spot right now," Oliver added.