2022 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth
Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Concessions, concerts, water slides and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park
addisonkaboomtown.com
Arlington, July 3-4
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks and festivities near downtown
arlingtontx.gov/independence_day
Arlington Independence Day Parade
arlington4th.org
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4th Picnic
Live music, lawn games, food trucks and a fireworks show
bedfordtx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=695
Burleson, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, concert and fireworks
www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration
Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities
Watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, bike decorating contest and fireworks show
www.cantontexaschamber.com/events/details/2022-july-4th-parade-960
Coppell, July 2 & 4
Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade
Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night followed by a parade on Monday
www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell
Crowley, July 9
Celebration of Freedom
Festival, fireworks and more
www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom
Dallas, July 4
Fair Park Fourth
Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park
www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth
Denton, July 2-3
4th of July in Denton
Liberty 5K Run & Walk, Fourth of July Jubilee and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, fireworks show returns on Sunday
www.discoverdenton.com/original-event/4th-july-denton/
DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park in DeSoto
www.ci.desoto.tx.us/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration
Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, food, live music, and fireworks
www.duncanville.com/event/independence-day-celebration-2022/
Farmers Branch, July 1
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, live music, and more
www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration
Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
www.facebook.com/events/544600940644992
Flower Mound, July 4
Independence Fest
Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more
www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth's Fourth
Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more
fortworthsfourth.com
Frisco, July 3-4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Parade, races, games, food fest, fireworks and more
friscofreedomfest.org
Grand Prairie, July 3-4
Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival
Racing, family fun, music and fireworks
www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/
Granbury, July 2-4
Hometown 4th of July Festival
Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show
granburychamber.com/1634-2/
Grapevine, July 4
July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music
www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/july-fourth/july-4th-fireworks-extravaganza/
Gun Barrel City, July 30
July Fest
Live music, fireworks and more
www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin' 4th
Fireworks and live music
boomin4th.com
Hurst, July 1
Hurst Stars and Stripes
Family fun, live music and fireworks
www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/13714/2068
Irving, July 4
Sparks & Stripes
Fireworks, parade, live music and more
cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration
Lake Cities, July 2
Lake Cities 4th of July
Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores
www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July
Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park in DeSoto
www.ci.desoto.tx.us/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration
Lewisville, July 4
Castle Hills Freedom Festival
Fireworks and live music
www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/55751/485
Mansfield, July 3
Mansfield Rocks
Events and fireworks
www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks
McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, live music, car show, parade and more
www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM
Mesquite, July 2
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway
Racing and fireworks
devilsbowl.com/2020/02/05/saturday-june-13th-2020/
North Richland Hills, July 4
Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks
Family-friendly fireworks display
web.netarrant.org/events/FAMILY4TH%20CELEBRATION%20%20FIREWORKS-3705/details
Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/
Plano, July 4
All American 4th
Fireworks and music
plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th
Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Concessions, patriotic salute and fireworks
www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke's 3rd of July
Fireworks, live music and family fun
www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July
Rockwall, July 4
4th of July Parade & Fireworks
Parade, live music, parachute jump and fireworks show
playrockwall.com/4thofjuly-2/
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, live music, family fun and more
www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main
Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park
www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast
Scurry, July 1-3
Scurry Freedom Festival
Family fun, food, fireworks show and more
www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/
Seagoville, July 1
Fireworks in the Park
www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1471
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family fun, food, and fireworks
www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2019
The Colony, July 2
Liberty by the Lake
Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more
www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake
Trophy Club, July 4
Forth of July Celebration
Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show
www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration
Waxahachie, July 3
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, fireworks and more
www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2022/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks
Weatherford, July 4
Spark in the Park
Concert and fireworks show
www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2022/sparkinthepark2022
For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.