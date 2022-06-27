2022 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Concessions, concerts, water slides and fireworks, tickets are required to attend the party in Addison Circle Park

addisonkaboomtown.com

Arlington, July 3-4

Light Up Arlington

Fireworks and festivities near downtown

arlingtontx.gov/independence_day

Arlington Independence Day Parade

arlington4th.org

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4th Picnic

Live music, lawn games, food trucks and a fireworks show

bedfordtx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=695

Burleson, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, concert and fireworks

www.burlesontx.com/1780/4th-of-July-Celebration

Canton, July 4

Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade and Festivities

Watermelon & hot dog eating contests, live entertainment, parade, bike decorating contest and fireworks show

www.cantontexaschamber.com/events/details/2022-july-4th-parade-960

Coppell, July 2 & 4

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park and Parade

Food, live music and fireworks on Saturday night followed by a parade on Monday

www.coppelltx.gov/932/Celebrate-Coppell

Crowley, July 9

Celebration of Freedom

Festival, fireworks and more

www.ci.crowley.tx.us/328/Celebration-of-Freedom

Dallas, July 4

Fair Park Fourth

Festival, food, live music and a fireworks show in Fair Park

www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/fair-park-fourth

Denton, July 2-3

4th of July in Denton

Liberty 5K Run & Walk, Fourth of July Jubilee and Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday, fireworks show returns on Sunday

www.discoverdenton.com/original-event/4th-july-denton/

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park in DeSoto

www.ci.desoto.tx.us/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration

Duncanville, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, food, live music, and fireworks

www.duncanville.com/event/independence-day-celebration-2022/

Farmers Branch, July 1

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, live music, and more

www.farmersbranchtx.gov/939/Independence-Day-Celebration

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

www.facebook.com/events/544600940644992

Flower Mound, July 4

Independence Fest

Parade, fireworks, live music, car show and more

www.flower-mound.com/731/Independence-Fest

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth's Fourth

Festival, food, live music, fireworks and more

fortworthsfourth.com

Frisco, July 3-4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Parade, races, games, food fest, fireworks and more

friscofreedomfest.org

Grand Prairie, July 3-4

Long Stars and Stripes Fireworks Festival

Racing, family fun, music and fireworks

www.lonestarpark.com/event/thoroughbred-racing-season-lone-stars-stripes-fireworks-festival/

Granbury, July 2-4

Hometown 4th of July Festival

Live music, food, vendors, a parade and a fireworks show

granburychamber.com/1634-2/

Grapevine, July 4

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks over Lake Grapevine set to patriotic music

www.grapevinetexasusa.com/summertime-in-grapevine/july-fourth/july-4th-fireworks-extravaganza/

Gun Barrel City, July 30

July Fest

Live music, fireworks and more

www.gunbarrelcity.net/julyfest

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin' 4th

Fireworks and live music

boomin4th.com

Hurst, July 1

Hurst Stars and Stripes

Family fun, live music and fireworks

www.hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/13714/2068

Irving, July 4

Sparks & Stripes

Fireworks, parade, live music and more

cityofirving.org/1289/Independence-Day-Celebration

Lake Cities, July 2

Lake Cities 4th of July

Multi-city parade, carnival, fireworks for Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores

www.lakedallas.com/210/Lake-Cities-4th-of-July

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Live music, games, food, vendors and a fireworks show at Grimes Park in DeSoto

www.ci.desoto.tx.us/333/July-4th-Fireworks-Celebration

Lewisville, July 4

Castle Hills Freedom Festival

Fireworks and live music

www.cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/55751/485

Mansfield, July 3

Mansfield Rocks

Events and fireworks

www.mansfieldtexas.gov/793/Mansfield-Rocks

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, live music, car show, parade and more

www.mckinneytexas.org/830/Red-White-and-BOOM

Mesquite, July 2

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil's Bowl Speedway

Racing and fireworks

devilsbowl.com/2020/02/05/saturday-june-13th-2020/

North Richland Hills, July 4

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks

Family-friendly fireworks display

web.netarrant.org/events/FAMILY4TH%20CELEBRATION%20%20FIREWORKS-3705/details

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

parkcitiesrotary.org/sitepage/4th-of-july-parade/

Plano, July 4

All American 4th

Fireworks and music

plano.gov/1042/All-American-4th

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Concessions, patriotic salute and fireworks

www.cor.net/departments/parks-recreation/community-events/family-4th-celebration

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke's 3rd of July

Fireworks, live music and family fun

www.roanoketexas.com/250/Roanokes-3rd-of-July

Rockwall, July 4

4th of July Parade & Fireworks

Parade, live music, parachute jump and fireworks show

playrockwall.com/4thofjuly-2/

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, live music, family fun and more

www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/780/Fireworks-on-Main

Sachse, July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast

Music, food, fireworks and more at Heritage Park

www.cityofsachse.com/367/Red-White-and-Blue-Blast

Scurry, July 1-3

Scurry Freedom Festival

Family fun, food, fireworks show and more

www.facebook.com/Scurry-Freedom-Fest-435532176621607/

Seagoville, July 1

Fireworks in the Park

www.seagoville.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=1471

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family fun, food, and fireworks

www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/296/Stars-Stripes-2019

The Colony, July 2

Liberty by the Lake

Family fun, food, live entertainment, 5K and 10K, fireworks and more

www.thecolonytx.gov/609/Liberty-By-The-Lake

Trophy Club, July 4

Forth of July Celebration

Food, family fun, live music and fireworks show

www.trophyclub.org/292/Fireworks-Celebration

Waxahachie, July 3

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade, fireworks and more

www.waxahachiecvb.com/events/2022/crape-myrtle-festival-and-fireworks

Weatherford, July 4

Spark in the Park

Concert and fireworks show

www.experienceweatherford.com/events/2022/sparkinthepark2022

For event submissions, send an email with information to kdfwwebsite@fox.com.