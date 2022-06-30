Expand / Collapse search

Addison Kaboom Town is bringing more excitement to its firework show

By and Metia Carroll
Published 
Addison
FOX 4

Here's what's new this year at Addison Kaboom Town

One of the country's top fireworks shows is Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Addison. FOX 4's Hanna Battah went there for a preview of all the festivities at this year's Kaboom Town.

ADDISON, Texas - One of the most impressive fireworks shows in the nation is preparing for its annual Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

The gates at Addison Circle Park open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for Kaboom Town. Everyone must have a ticket to enter the park. 

Tickets are sold out, but guests can still watch the firework show from any of the restaurants, hotels or watch parties in the area. 

Many hotels in Addison are also doing hotel packages, which include access to Kaboom Town. 

The park will also include live performances, an airport airshow and food before the firework show begins at 9:30 p.m.

MORE: 2022 July 4th Fireworks & Events in Dallas-Fort Worth
 