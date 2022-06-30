Addison Kaboom Town is bringing more excitement to its firework show

One of the most impressive fireworks shows in the nation is preparing for its annual Independence Day celebration on July 3rd.

The gates at Addison Circle Park open at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for Kaboom Town. Everyone must have a ticket to enter the park.

Tickets are sold out, but guests can still watch the firework show from any of the restaurants, hotels or watch parties in the area.

Many hotels in Addison are also doing hotel packages, which include access to Kaboom Town.

The park will also include live performances, an airport airshow and food before the firework show begins at 9:30 p.m.

