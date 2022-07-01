Fort Worth's Fourth has new larger fireworks show

Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube.

Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River.

Visitors will be able to enjoy festival food and drinks, live music and activities for the kids. Those who want to float in the Trinity River should bring their own inner tube.

The grand finale of the night will be the largest fireworks show in North Texas. Organizers said people across the city will see it.

"This show you should be able to see for miles. There’s going to be people that don’t even know the show is going on but are in Fort Worth and all of a sudden, the sky starts lighting up," said Elizabeth Sovia with Magic in the Sky.

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Monday and will last about 30 minutes.

LINK: fortworthsfourth.com