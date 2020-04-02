North Texas Food Bank gives away free food at Fair Park

The North Texas Food Bank gave away free food Thursday at Fair Park.

In total, 6,300 boxes of food were distributed to 1,725 families. Supplies were gone around noon, and this was the biggest distribution total to date for NTFB.

Organizers said the effects of the pandemic are hitting people in the area of Dallas hard, even if they’re not directly impacted by the virus itself.

“A lot of the communities around Fair Park have been traditionally underserved and that’s certainly always challenging when there’s a crisis that impacts us all. Frankly, it just hits them a little bit harder. This is already a food desert. There’s really only one grocery store in the area, and everyone is challenged in these times,” said Fair Park First executive director Brian Luallen.

The meals were handed out from 9 a.m. to noon p.m. in Lots 5A and 6A.

To limit interactions, people were urged to use the drive-thru service.

Dallas police were there to assist with traffic.

MORE INFO:

www.fairpark.org/events/detail/north-texas-food-bank-mobile-pantry

ntfb.org/mobile-pantry/