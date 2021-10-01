North Texas fitness trainer John Benton arrested for invasive recording

article

A popular personal fitness trainer from Flower Mound is accused of secretly taking video of women while they were undressing.

John Benton, 41, was arrested earlier this week and charged with invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room.

Police have not yet released details about the incident which allegedly occurred in August 2020.

According to the John Benton Model Fitness website, Benton is a "highly sought-after personal trainer in the fashion, film and pageant industries in Dallas, TX. He is known for making amazing strides in hip and waist reduction and creating long, lean muscles."

In a statement posted on Instagram, the company said he is stepping away from the business immediately because of the allegations.

"Our clients, their respect and their safety are of the utmost importance to us at JB Model Fitness. We exist to serve them and that will always remain our top priority," the company said.

All of its classes and consultations have been paused.

"We are evaluating all parts of the business, operations and the brand to determine what changes we will make going forward, but know that our sole commitment is to our clients and supporting them however best we can during this unfolding situation," John Benton Model Fitness said.

Benton was the official trainer for the Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Teen pageants.

"Effective immediately, the Miss Dallas Pageant’s relationship with John Benton Model fitness is terminated," the organization said on social media.

Benton was released from the Denton County jail Wednesday after he paid his $20,000 bond.