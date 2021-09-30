Denton officer arrested for allegedly assaulting family member

article

A Denton police officer is charged with assaulting and injuring a family member.

Officer Daniel Neighbors was arrested Wednesday morning in the Denton suburb of Aubrey.

He also faces a charge of interfering with a 911 call.

Neighbors is on administrative leave.

He’s been with the Denton Police Department for nine years.

