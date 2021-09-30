Denton officer arrested for allegedly assaulting family member
article
DENTON, Texas - A Denton police officer is charged with assaulting and injuring a family member.
Officer Daniel Neighbors was arrested Wednesday morning in the Denton suburb of Aubrey.
He also faces a charge of interfering with a 911 call.
Neighbors is on administrative leave.
He’s been with the Denton Police Department for nine years.
READ MORE:
Man admits killing roommate in apartment near Texas Woman’s University
Dallas attorney pleads guilty to laundering drug money
Advertisement
Wife of slain American Airlines executive charged with murder-for-hire in his death