North Texas father and son survive COVID-19 together

article

On June 19, Robert Molina checked into Texas Health Dallas and began his battle with COVID-19.

“I had a cough, but I just assumed it was allergies,” Molina said. “But then the cough got worse, and I ended up with a high fever, chills and body aches.”

As his symptoms got worse, Molina’s father Robert Molina Sr. took care of him at home. After Molina tested positive for COVID-19 he thought of his 59-year-old diabetic father who acted like his nurse before he went to the hospital.

“My dad was acting line my nurse, coming into the bedroom to check on me and everything,” said Molina.

On June 21, Molina Sr. joined his son as a COVID-19 patient.

The younger Molina developed pneumonia and as his breathing got worse he decided to receive COVID-19 convalescent plasma as a possible treatment. Texas Health was one of the first systems in Texas to offer the Convalescent plasma treatment, which become a more common treatment option for patients doing poorly of facing death.

Advertisement

Molina was a perfect candidate.

“In hopes of avoiding deterioration of his respiratory status, we opted to give him all available COVID-19-specific treatments, including Remdesivir and convalescent plasma,” said Katia Brown, M.D., an infectious disease specialist at Texas Health Dallas.

After 24-hours, Molina said he had more energy and was improving.

“Before I got to the hospital, I hadn’t slept in days,” Molina said. “I had a fever of 102º, I couldn’t stay hydrated and I was fighting just to breathe. That plasma treatment provided me with the best sleep I’ve had in a long time.”

Molina Sr. required IV fluids and oxygen and both men left the hospital on June 26.

To learn more about the plasma donation process and who can donate, visit Texas Health’s Coronavirus Response page.