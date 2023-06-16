Despite summer heat, North Texas soccer tournament goes on

Outdoor activities are still happening despite the triple-digit heat index values.

The Texas heat is no problem for these soccer fans.

A portable fan is one way Jennifer Holden stays cool while watching her 9-year-old daughter play soccer.

"I have my umbrella, I have an Icee and we have our fan. The kids have the wet towels to stay cool over there," she said.

Holden says her daughter is used to playing in the heat. She knows it’s crucial to hydrate before the game.

Steve Lovgren says hydration is key for the 180 teams playing this weekend. His company, Soccer Management, is running the Texas Gold Cup Tournament in Plano.

"We’re giving them unlimited subs. Anytime they need to pull a player off, they’re welcome to," he said. "Referees have also been notified to be lenient and helpful so they can make sure they’re watching out for the kids as well."

This is the third year for the tournament.

Lovgren says teams have mandatory water breaks and athletic trainers on staff prepared to treat any heat related illnesses.

"The heat can be ridiculous for months," he said. "So I think a lot of people understand their limits and when they can and can’t get out."

The heat was made worse by the humidity.

DFW Airport logged its most humid day ever on Thursday.

The combination of high temperatures and humidity caused the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

It also prompted ERCOT to issue a weather watch. It expected record energy demand for the weekend.

At least for Friday afternoon, there was enough available supply to meet that demand.

As for the teams taking on the heat at this weekend’s tournament, they’re doing what they can to beat the heat outside.

"Shade helps. Water helps. And then if you have a fan. Some people have the water sprayer to spray themselves down," Holden said.

ERCOT told FOX 4 the weather watch goes until Wednesday. They do not expect an energy emergency.