North Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by nearly 1,000 in one week

There continues to be a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

There are 2,439 patients with COVID-19 in the North Texas hospital region as of Monday, February 7.

That number is down by nearly 1,000 patients from last Monday, when the figure was 3,425.

"We are glad to see decreasing hospitalizations and will monitor this activity daily," said Stephen Love, Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

The overall total is about 1,700 fewer than the high of 4,171 reached during the omicron surge on January 20.