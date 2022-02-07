Expand / Collapse search

North Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by nearly 1,000 in one week

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 4

DALLAS - There continues to be a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

There are 2,439 patients with COVID-19 in the North Texas hospital region as of Monday, February 7.

That number is down by nearly 1,000 patients from last Monday, when the figure was 3,425.

MORE: COVID-19 coverage

"We are glad to see decreasing hospitalizations and will monitor this activity daily," said Stephen Love, Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council.

The overall total is about 1,700 fewer than the high of 4,171 reached during the omicron surge on January 20.

Downtown Dallas businesses continuing to bounce back from COVID-19 pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of business closures and took away business traffic in Downtown Dallas, things are starting to turn back around.