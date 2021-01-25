North Texas COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations falling as death counts rise

The recent surge in local COVID-19 cases associated with the holidays appears to be subsiding.

There were more than 3,100 new cases and 54 deaths reported across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of cases fell below 4,900 for the first time since the end of December. Unfortunately, the average of daily deaths jumped to 61, which is the highest since Dec. 27.

Statewide, the daily number of new cases is also falling. There were more than 9,700 cases and 208 deaths reported Sunday in Texas.

The seven-day rolling average of cases dropped to its lowest since Jan. 6. However, the average of deaths hit a new pandemic high of 326 a day.

Advertisement

Nearly 2,300 Texans died due to COVID-19 this past week.

Testing for the coronavirus has jumped considerably in the past few weeks statewide but the percentage of positive tests is dropping.

There were more than 155,000 tests reported Saturday in Texas. The seven-day average is about 112,000 tests a day.

The percentage of positive tests remains high but fell below 16% for the first time since Dec. 27.

And, hospitals in the North Texas region are seeing a drop in the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

There were nearly 3,600 patients hospitalized in the 19-county region on Sunday. That’s down 179 from the day before.

The percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients also fell to its lowest since Christmas.