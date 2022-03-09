North Texas could get wintry mix Friday; TxDOT pre-treating roads

There’s another Arctic front headed to North Texas, and it could bring a wintry mix to some areas on Friday.

Most of the Metroplex is expected to be in the 30s, but above freezing, overnight Thursday and Friday morning as some light rain develops.

Areas north and west of DFW could see temperatures at or below freezing, so that is where it is most likely to have a wintry mix.

The precipitation is expected to be gone by the afternoon, and it should clear overnight.

Roads shouldn’t be impacted too much in the Metroplex, with precipitation expected to be fairly light and temperatures set to just above freezing.

TxDOT crews were out pre-treating bridges and overpasses Wednesday as a precaution.

Crews treated in Collin, Denton, and Rockwall counties, as well as north of I-30 in Dallas.

