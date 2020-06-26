North Texas bar owners now wondering what’s next after being ordered to temporarily shut down

Bars across Texas were forced to shut down with just a few hours’ notice as Governor Greg Abbott's newest executive orders came down Friday morning.

As of noon Friday, bars must close, but can still open for delivery or takeout.

RELATED: Texas bars ordered to close, restaurants limited to 50% capacity

The news came suddenly for many bar owners who were just getting ready to open for the day.

They are now forced to shut down a second time, with no end date in sight.

The Fireplace Lounge in Dallas was forced to shut down in March due to coronavirus restrictions, and is now dealing with another blow from the latest order.

Advertisement

“Major, we’re a family owned business, small business. We have a small occupancy, so even the 50 percent, the 25 percent, that was hard enough as it is, but to shut down. Now we’re affecting a lot of people’s income,” the owner, Becky Hickman, said.

Hickman’s family has owned the bar for more than 30 years, and she’s gotten to know their regulars as family.

But they don’t know the next time they’ll be able to see everyone.

“Obviously, I’m not happy about it. I feel for our customers, for our employees, but on the other hand, we do need to keep our community safe. So if everybody would just wear a mask, then we could still go out and have fun,” she said.

At Alexandre’s in Oak Lawn, the doors have been closed since march.

“I don’t think anyone is surprised by this, I think everyone has seen the increase in numbers,” the owner, Lee Daugherty, said.

Employees and the owner have made the decision to stay closed as a group, meeting on Zoom weekly to discuss the current COVID-19 data in Dallas.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“It’s going back to what medical professionals are saying, what scientists are saying, what actual epidemiologists are saying, sometimes not what politicians are saying,” Daugherty added.

The Texas Bar and Nightlife Association accused Gov. Abbott of not enforcing distancing rules equally on all businesses, saying: “Once again, our businesses are targeted for complete closure allowing zero income for hundreds of thousands of Texans employed by our industry.”

The governor’s office said it is following guidance from the medical community.

A store stands closed as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

For North Texas bar owners, they’ll keep tracking the local data, hoping to see a declining trend soon.

“We’re not getting lost in the politics of this because this is serious, people’s health, someone’s health isn’t politics. Workers’ health isn’t politics,” Daugherty said.

The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission previously said they’d be out doing enforcement this weekend to check bars and restaurants for compliance.

Last weekend, they suspended licenses for 17 establishments that weren’t in compliance.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases