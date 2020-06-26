Texas bars ordered to close, restaurants limited to 50% capacity

Gov. Greg Abbott has paused the plan to further reopen Texas businesses and just issued a new order that rolls back the opening of restaurants and bars.

The order issued Friday morning states all bars and establishments that primarily sell alcohol must close at noon. They were only allowed to reopen about a month ago.

Bars that also sell food can stay open to offer delivery and take out, including for alcoholic beverage orders with food.

Restaurants must go back to allowing no more than 50% of their indoor capacity beginning Monday. They had been allowed to reopen to up to 75% capacity just a few weeks ago.

Outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must also now be approved by local governments.

And all rafting and tubing businesses must close.

“As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. “At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars. The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."

Abbott said he hopes the order will only be in effect for a limited duration.

He said every Texan has the responsibility to themselves and their loved ones by wearing a mask, washing their hands, practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible.

"I know that our collective action can lead to a reduction in the spread of COVID-19 because we have done it before, and we will do it again," he said.

