North Texas Army veteran and his family move into mortgage-free smart home

article

A dream came true for a North Texas veteran and his family.

Army Sergeant Carlos Figueroa and his family moved into their new, mortgage-free smart home in Cedar Hill Thursday.

Figueroa was critically wounded during a mission in Iraq in 2003.

He eventually had his leg amputated.

After falling on difficult times over the years, he now has a place to call home with his family courtesy of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Home Depot Foundation.

"We've bounced around since losing our house to a fire, from apartment to apartment," Figueroa said. "We've stayed with friends, now we are in a home and it’s safe for my wife and kids."

The home is built to accommodate his disability, as well as his 13-year-old daughter, Lily, who gets around in a wheelchair.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s smart home program builds specially adapted smart homes to help injured veterans become more independent.