North Texas apartment rental rates up 16% this year, report says

Apartments are in high demand and prices reflect that.

Real Page, a Richardson company that analyzes the business, reported the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area is now $1,400 a month.

That’s up 16% from this time last year.

New apartment complexes are being built but cannot keep up with the growth in North Texas.

"Dallas has had the largest increase in population out of the whole country over the last decade and so the demand for apartments and has been very strong. We’re at record occupancy levels at 96.5%" said Julie Lynch, the associate director of the Weitzman Institute of Real Estate at the University of Texas in Dallas.

(Mary Stringini)

There is a glimmer of hope heading into next year.

Lynch said she anticipates a slowdown in the increase of hyperinflated property values, which will slow down rising real estate taxes.

