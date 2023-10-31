North Richland Hills crash sends 3 to the hospital

article

A crash in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills left three people injured.

Police believe speed may have played a role in the crash that happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Davis Boulevard near Turner Drive.

Four vehicles collided and three adults were hurt. One person was hospitalized in critical condition. Another had serious injuries and the third was listed in good condition.

The crash shut down Davis Boulevard for several hours Monday night.

Police are still investigating the accident.