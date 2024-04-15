North Fort Worth community argues proposed concrete plant would bring environmental concerns

People living in a north Fort Worth community are hoping to stop a plan that would put a concrete plan in their area.

It is a growing community, and residents argue it would bring environmental concerns, added noise and traffic. It would be located on Old Denton Road not far from Alliance Airport.

The land is under consideration for the construction of a large concrete plant. Its permit application is pending with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

There is also staunch opposition geared up for a public meeting Monday evening.

"There’s no reason for it. There’s no reason to add to the pollution," said Rusty Fuller with the North Fort Worth Alliance. "If you take a look at an eight-mile radius from that site, eight patch plants have been there that service the area."

The North Fort Worth Alliance group represents 45 separate HOA’s or 36,000 homes.

Another opponent is Northwest ISD. The district is building a new high school just south of the proposed site.

And perhaps the highest profile entity against the batch concrete plant is the leadership of the city of Fort Worth.

"There’s going to be a lot of people living and working and going to school in very close proximity to this location," said District 10 Councilmember Alan Blaylock. "We just have concerns about health and safety of our residents."

The company applying for the permit, "Organic Recycler Texas," states in its application that contaminants that could pose health risks will include fine particles of "aggregate, cement and road dust."

Opponents argue the company’s permit requests production capabilities that are far greater than it has expressed verbally.

"There are some 12 to 15 apartment buildings within 500 to 1500 feet of the site. There’s houses within 1000 feet of this site immediately right now," Fuller said. "If you take a look at the pollution problems we have now, we have orange warnings several times in the summer. That pollution, the regulations are going to be tight in 2026. We don’t need to add to the problem."

Organic Recycler Texas has several offices, including in Dallas, Forney and Forest Hill. FOX 4 reached out to the company ahead of Monday’s meeting for its reaction but have not yet heard back.