Fort Worth reverend charged with online solicitation of a minor

A reverend at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth is facing criminal charges for allegedly soliciting a minor online.

Rev. Jason Myers, the church's associate rector, was arrested by authorities in Collin County on Thursday.

Jason Myers (Source: Collin County Jail)

Myers is charged with the online solicitation of sexual contact with a person younger than 17 years of age, which is a felony in Texas.

Myers was suspended by Trinity Episcopal, according to a letter from the church to its members.

The church says they do not have reason to believe that anyone in the congregation was harmed, but they are asking anyone who may have information to reach out to the church and law enforcement.

"I want to assure you we are cooperating fully with law enforcement and will share information with you as it becomes available," reads the letter from Rev. Dr. Robert F. Pace.

Pace says he will be in the parish hall on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. for anyone looking to pray for those affected, the parish and for Myers wife and children.