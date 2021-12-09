Newborn baby girl found dead outside Fort Worth home

article

Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a newborn baby girl.

Police haven’t released many details about the case, only saying that officers were called to meet someone at a home in the 4900 block of Hampshire Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

While at the home, they found the infant dead in a carport area, police said.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby was less than a day old. Her cause of death is still pending.

Detectives with Fort Worth PD’s crimes against children unit have questioned a person of interest in the case.

They have not yet made any arrests.

