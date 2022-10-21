New steakhouse coming to the top of Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower is one of Dallas' most iconic buildings and on Friday it was announced a new steakhouse is going to call the building home.

Crown Block, a steak and seafood restaurant concept, is expected to open in Spring 2023.

James Beard nominees and husband and wife businesses partners Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla will bring their restaurant to Dallas.

The duo has previously opened similar restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.

READ MORE: Reunion Tower to bring back New Year's Eve Fireworks show

"Kim and I discovered our love of Dallas and instantly felt welcome with the world-famous Texas hospitality." Blau says. "We are excited to bring our longstanding philosophy drawing from the culture, landscape, and culinary traditions of the region to partner with the Hunt family on this exciting new endeavor for the city."

In addition to a ‘Rare Steak program’ that includes Prime Beef, Texas Wagyu and Japanese A5 Waygu the restaurant will also serve sushi and chilled seafood.

The restaurant will take over the space once occupied by Wolfgang Puck's Five Sixty restaurant which shut down during the pandemic and never reopened.