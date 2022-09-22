Reunion Tower to bring back New Year's Eve Fireworks show

Dallas will ring in 2023 by shooting off fireworks at Reunion Tower.

The seventh annual Reunion Tower "Over The Top NYE 2023" fireworks show will be held on Saturday, December 31 starting at 11:59 p.m.

This year's fireworks show will benefit Children's Health.

"The Reunion Tower ‘Over The Top NYE 2023’ celebration is our gift to the city and it’s back with even more excitement and gusto this year," said Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz. "We’ve been planning for months and are thrilled to officially announce the show’s return. And, in addition to the magic of this New Year’s Eve show, we are delighted to raise awareness and funds for Children’s Health as Reunion Tower NYE Foundation’s charitable beneficiary."

Last year's celebration included 5,000 pyrotechnics and LED lights, plus a 225-drone light show southwest of the tower, flying up to 400 feet in the air.