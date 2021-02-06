New Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia goes out on patrol

article

Newly sworn-in Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia went out on patrol to get to know his officers and community.

On Thursday, Garcia spoke with FOX 4, and he was asked about his plan to lead, which he said will involve getting out of the confines of his office.

He did just that on Friday by going out on patrol with an officer in Southeast Dallas.

Garcia said his biggest priorities are targeting violent crime and restoring faith between the community and police.