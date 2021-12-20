Navy SEALs lawsuit over vaccine mandate heads to court in Fort Worth

Dozens of Navy SEALs hope to find a sympathetic ear in a lawsuit over vaccine mandates. Their suit was filed in Fort Worth.

There will be a hearing Monday morning at the federal courthouse in Tarrant County.

The service members want the Department of Defense to grant religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Attorneys for the Navy SEALs argue the Biden administration does not care about religious freedom and the service members are being forced to choose between their faith and their country.

Plano-based First Liberty Institute filed the lawsuit on behalf of dozens of U.S. Navy SEALs and other Navy personnel.

They believe there is a connection between the development or production of the vaccine and the use of aborted fetal cells.

While some vaccine providers used fetal cell lines in the development stages, there are no aborted fetal cells in any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Vatican has deemed it "morally acceptable" for Catholics to get the shot and other Christian faiths have done the same.

The lawsuit also argues the mandate violates federal law and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

READ MORE:

North Texas holiday travelers prepared to deal with new COVID restrictions across the country

Vaccine mandate: OSHA will begin issuing citations after Jan. 10

Advertisement

Trump returns to Dallas with First Baptist visit, 'History Tour' at AAC