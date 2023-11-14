Subject of AMBER Alert now indicted on capital murder charge in Garland killing

A 17-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has now been indicted for capital murder.

Natalie Navarro was indicted with capital murder on Tuesday, according to online records.

Navarro is accused of setting up a man she met online to rob him.

The target, 21-year-old Arturo Pena, was found shot to death in his vehicle at Audubon Park in Garland in late August.

Navarro and her alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Yordy Martinez, were both charged in Pena's murder.

While Navarro was on the run, she was reported missing by her family, triggering an AMBER Alert.

Texas DPS troopers found Navarro in Webb County near the Mexico border on Sept. 1.

Troopers then learned that Navarro had a warrant for capital murder.

In September, police said Navarro was cooperating with investigators and admitted to the robbery, but she maintained Martinez is responsible for the murder.

Yordy Martinez

Yordy Martinez is still on the run, according to Garland Police.