Woman shot and killed in Pleasant Grove, police say

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in Pleasant Grove.

Police were called to Rose Garden Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim, 36-year-old Nancy Banda, was found with a gunshot wound at the location.

Banda died at the hospital on Tuesday.

DPD has not released any information about suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.