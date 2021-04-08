Murder charges dropped against former Dallas police officer

article

A judge dropped the murder charges against the fired Dallas police officer who was released from the Dallas County jail Wednesday night.

Even the district attorney’s office agreed with Bryan Riser’s lawyer that there was not enough proof to hold him for trial in two murder-for-hire cases that date back to 2017.

During a court hearing Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department’s lead detective admitted that police used faulty information to persuade another judge to give them an arrest warrant.

That included cellphone records that incorrectly claimed Riser was at or near the murder scenes.

The prosecution also said it warned Dallas police leadership twice there was not enough probable cause to move forward with a case against Riser but the department went ahead with the arrest last month.

Riser’s lawyer said DPD’s new chief, Eddie Garcia, should not have ordered the arrest.

"You’ve seen the affidavit which had all kinds of mistakes in it – is, I guess, what they relied on," said defense attorney Toby Shook. "To cause him to be jailed for more than a month, to ruin his reputation based on the flimsiest of evidence. So that’s the major problem with this case is the decision by Chief Garcia to order that arrest."

"The experience has been hell. It’s been a nightmare that we haven’t been able to wake up from," said Eboni Samuel Riser, Bryan Riser’s wife. "How do you restore someone’s credibility? How do you restore their... can he get another job now?"

Dallas police are not likely to reinstate him, saying the murder case was not the only reason he was fired.

"It is important to note that investigators followed the legal process and presented two probable cause affidavits to a Dallas County District judge for review and sufficient probable cause was found," the department said in a statement Wednesday night.

The case is still open and subpoenas are still out.

But Riser’s attorney pointed out that after what came out in court Wednesday, any evidence would have to be very compelling to arrest him again.

