Judge reviews evidence in case of former Dallas officer accused of murder

A fired Dallas police officer is in court for a hearing on the two capital murder charges against him.

Wednesday morning's examination hearing gives a judge the chance to determine if there is enough probable cause to proceed with Bryan Riser’s case.

Riser is accused of ordering the murders of two people – Albert Douglas and Lisa Saenz – in 2017.

One of the men who committed the crimes later came forward and implicated Riser.

The Dallas police detective who wrote Riser's arrest affidavit is now being questioned by prosecutors and the defense.

The state has concerns about gaps of information in the arrest document.

Riser's defense attorney pointed out a mistake in the affidavit that stated cellphone records placed Riser at or near the area where the victims were murdered.

"This is not a true statement, is it?" the defense attorney asked.

"It is an error on my part," the detective answered.

"Okay, but it's not true. You placed it there by error," the defense said.

"It was an error, yes," the detective agreed.

"But we know that there was never any analysis from cell site information that placed Bryan Riser's cellphone at or near in the timeframe of complainant Douglas and Saenz's disappearance and killing," the defense continued.

"That is correct," the detective said.

Updated arrest documents released this week suggest Riser may have also lied about another homicide case. The documents state he gave police false information about tips he received in a 2017 double murder case.

Those murders happened around the time investigators said he hired three men to kill Douglas and Saenz.

Riser was allowed to keep his job with the Dallas Police Department while he was a person of interest in those killings.

He was fired after being arrested last month and remains in the Dallas County jail.

