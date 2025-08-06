‘Most Wanted’ child sex assault suspect captured in Dallas

article

The Brief A man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was arrested on Sunday in Dallas. Grapevine police accused 33-year-old Jose Marquina-Bonilla of impregnating his live-in girlfriend's young daughter. Marquina-Bonilla is being held in the Tarrant County jail for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, as well as an immigration hold.



A North Texas man wanted for child sex crimes was arrested this week by police in Dallas.

What we know:

Last month, Grapevine police accused 33-year-old Jose Marquina-Bonilla of being a violent criminal who had sexually abused a child.

Investigators tried following several leads to locate him, but they were unsuccessful.

Marquina-Bonilla was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas 10 Most Wanted list because investigators believed he was still in North Texas, hiding with friends or family members.

On Sunday, Dallas police officers took Marquina-Bonilla into custody.

He’s now being held in the Tarrant County jail on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. He also has an immigration hold.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Marquina-Bonilla's alleged victim is his live-in girlfriend's juvenile daughter.

She was taken to the hospital in June because of abdominal pains. That's when doctors discovered she was about five months pregnant.

The girl told investigators that Marquina-Bonilla had been sneaking into her room at night every week for about a year. She said she "did not want to have sexual intercourse with him but felt compelled to do what he said," according to the affidavit.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details about Marquina-Bonilla's arrest or what led investigators to the Dallas location.