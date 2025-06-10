More than 100 children rescued in North Texas operation

The Brief 109 children have been rescued in Operation Soteria Shield in 2025. 244 offenders have been arrested. Among them, 21 were registered sex offenders.



A 2025 FBI operation ended with more than 200 people arrested and more than 100 children rescued, according to FBI Dallas and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Operation Soteria Shield

By the numbers:

Over 200 dedicated professionals contributed to this operation, from detectives and patrol officers to special agents, crime scene experts, digital examiners, examiners, forensic analysts and child advocates.

Operation City Shield included a wide spectrum of investigations: 124 cyber tip cases, 73 chat-based undercover operations, 23 high-risk victim rescues, and 30 responses to calls for service that directly led to child rescues.

Operation Soteria Shield 2025

Investigations and arrests were coordinated across multiple jurisdictions and agencies throughout the state of Texas.

109 children were rescued. Children who were once voiceless and invisible are now seen and protected.

244 offenders were arrested, with 368 total charges filed. Among them, 21 were already registered sex offenders.

165 search warrants were executed.

1,130 digital devices seized, and an astonishing 213TB of data examined, much of it containing graphic evidence of child exploitation.

North Texas Arrests

Dig deeper:

According to acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Nancy Larson, 11 defendants have been charged in the Northern District.

The FBI, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Rockwall Police Department, the Arkansas State Patrol, and the Sheriff's Office of Dallas County, Arkansas, arrested Harold Lee Hill. He has been charged with transporting a minor victim with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and he faces life in prison.

In Fort Worth, the FBI, assisted by the Fort Worth Police Department, arrested Michael Huffman. He has been charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, which included multiple images of an adult male engaging in a sex act with a female child.

According to Larson, when agents went to Huffman's home to execute a search warrant, they found him sitting in his driveway with his laptop open with child pornography on display. By Huffman's own admission, he's been trading this material for years. He faces 20 years in prison.