More North Texas schools damaged by winter storm reopening Monday

It's been more than a week since a winter storm caused havoc across the state.

On Monday, more schools damaged by the storm will re-open for in-person learning.

That includes Fort Worth and Dallas ISDs.

Repairs were needed at some Dallas ISD campuses, including Lang Middle School, Starks Math Science and Technology Vanguard, and Lincoln High School.

State leaders are still trying to get a full assessment of damage to schools all across the state.