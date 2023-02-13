MISSING: Little Elm police searching for 16-year-old they say left home on foot
LITTLE ELM, Texas - Little Elm police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old who left her home on foot Sunday night.
The girl was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving her parents house on Abby Creek Drive.
She was last seen wearing a pink, knee-length, tie-dye dress with green socks. She was also wearing a red and blue jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.