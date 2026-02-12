Fort Worth EMS worker arrested on sexual assault charge

article

The Brief On Jan. 13, police were made aware of a sexual assault report in Saginaw on Dec. 30, 2025. The assault allegedly occurred during a home healthcare visit. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Luke Dickens, a Fort Worth Fire Department paramedic who turned himself in on Feb. 6 after an arrest warrant was issued. Dickens has been placed on administrative leave by the Fort Worth FD.



A Fort Worth EMS worker was arrested and accused of sexual assault during a home health visit last December.

What we know:

35-year-old Luke Dickens was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with aggravated sexual assault.

On Jan. 13, police were made aware of a sexual assault report regarding a Dec. 2025 incident in the 500 block of Ridgecrest Drive in Saginaw.

Investigators learned Dickens, a paramedic with the Fort Worth Fire Department, had a scheduled home visit with the victim on Dec. 30, 2025. During the visit, Dickens allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Dickens turned himself in at the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Jail once an arrest warrant was issued. The Fort Worth Fire Department has placed Dickens, who has been with Fort Worth FD since July 2025, on administrative leave.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the name of the victim.

What they're saying:

"The Fort Worth Fire Department takes any and all accusations of this nature seriously. We are working in complete cooperation with the Saginaw Police Department. A thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted," Fort Worth FD said in a statement.

Saginaw police said the investigation remains ongoing.