Arrest made in September Azle crash that killed 2

The Brief Azle police have made an arrest in a deadly September crash that killed two. Tammy Jo Lawrence, 48, turned herself in to police Friday after being informed of her warrants. Lawrence is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.



What we know:

Tammy Jo Lawrence, 48, from Springtown, Texas, was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.



Azle police said Lawrence turned herself in on Friday after being informed of warrants for her arrest.

She was being held in the Parker County Jail.

The backstory:

On Sept. 23, 2025, authorities responded to the 13000 block of S FM 730 near Winding Way.

Azle police said around 12:30 p.m. a vehicle traveling north veered into the southbound lanes and hit two vehicles. Two other vehicles then collided with those vehicles.

Two people were killed in the crash and two others were seriously injured. The crash closed the road for several hours while Azle police, Azle fire and the Tarrant County Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.