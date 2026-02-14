Mother dead, son in custody after Fort Worth stabbing

The Brief A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night in north Fort Worth. Police took her adult son into custody and say he may have self-inflicted a wound. Investigators believe it was an isolated domestic incident with no ongoing public threat.



A woman is dead, and her adult son is in police custody after a stabbing in north Fort Worth on Friday night.

Fort Worth fatal stabbing

What we know:

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Cargill Circle. Fort Worth officers say they arrived to find a woman with stabbing wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her adult son was found nearby and taken into custody.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a wound that police say may have been self-inflicted. He was last reported as stable.

Fort Worth stabbing scene

Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no further threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved were not released.

Charges for the son have not been commented on.