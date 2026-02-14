Expand / Collapse search

Mother dead, son in custody after Fort Worth stabbing

By
Published  February 14, 2026 4:45pm CST
Fort Worth
FOX 4
A woman is dead and her son has been arrested after a stabbing in north Fort Worth Friday night. 

The Brief

    • A woman was fatally stabbed Friday night in north Fort Worth.
    • Police took her adult son into custody and say he may have self-inflicted a wound.
    • Investigators believe it was an isolated domestic incident with no ongoing public threat.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is dead, and her adult son is in police custody after a stabbing in north Fort Worth on Friday night. 

Fort Worth fatal stabbing

What we know:

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Cargill Circle. Fort Worth officers say they arrived to find a woman with stabbing wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Her adult son was found nearby and taken into custody. 

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a wound that police say may have been self-inflicted. He was last reported as stable. 

Fort Worth stabbing scene

Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no further threat to the public. 

What we don't know:

The names of those involved were not released. 

Charges for the son have not been commented on. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department. 

