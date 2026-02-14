Mother dead, son in custody after Fort Worth stabbing
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is dead, and her adult son is in police custody after a stabbing in north Fort Worth on Friday night.
Fort Worth fatal stabbing
What we know:
The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Cargill Circle. Fort Worth officers say they arrived to find a woman with stabbing wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her adult son was found nearby and taken into custody.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a wound that police say may have been self-inflicted. He was last reported as stable.
Fort Worth stabbing scene
Police believe this was an isolated domestic incident, and there is no further threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved were not released.
Charges for the son have not been commented on.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fort Worth Police Department.