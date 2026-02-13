Texans accused in alleged $220M nationwide cattle fraud scheme

article

The Brief Two Texans are among five people indicted in an alleged $220 million cattle investment fraud. Prosecutors say more than 2,200 investors were misled and funds were used for personal gain. One suspect remains a fugitive, and the defendants face decades in federal prison if convicted.



Two Texas residents were a part of five people federally indicted for an alleged cattle purchase contract scheme worth around $220 million.

According to information released by the U.S. Attorney's Office Thursday, the suspects used the money of investors in a Fort Worth cattle business to purchase personal property.

Texas cattle fraud scheme

The alleged crimes took place as a result of misusing the individual investments of over 2,200 victims who intended to purchase cattle through Agridime LLC, a business headquartered in Fort Worth, U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas, said in their release.

Jed Wood, of Fort Worth, served as the operations director for the business. Royanna Thomas, of Arlington, Texas, served as the financial controller.

The three others named in the indictment — Joshua Link, of Stratford, Missouri; Tia Link, of Smithton, Missouri; and Taylor Bang, of Kildeer, North Dakota — served as the executive director, marketing director, and cattle broker, respectively.

The release says the five are accused of promising investors they would use their funds to purchase specific individual cattle for each victim, raise the cattle, and eventually sell the meat from the same specific individual cattle for a profit. Instead, the indictment says, the suspects are believed to have used the money to enrich themselves by paying personal expenses and buying property. These alleged crimes happened from January 2021 to December 2023, the release says.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"Thousands of unwitting investors, ranchers, and others in the cattle industry nationwide were drawn in and victimized by the defendants’ multi-million dollar scheme alleged in this indictment," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "My office, in concert with our law enforcement partners, will hold these defendants accountable and pursue justice on behalf of the victims."

"The defendants allegedly used false promises to lure prospective clients into their scheme and then misappropriated client funds to enrich themselves. One individual, Joshua Robert Link, remains a fugitive. We are asking the public to contact the FBI if they have any information regarding Link’s location," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock.

Criminal charges

Wood is charged with three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of money laundering involving wiring more than $63,000 to a lender for "Home Payoff." Thomas is charged with six counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of money laundering.

Joshua Link is charged with ten counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering, including wiring more than $527,000 to purchase real property. Tia Link is charged with three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, including wiring more than $527,000 to purchase real property. Bang is charged with eight counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of money laundering.

If convicted, the defendants face up to twenty years in federal prison on each wire fraud count for which they were indicted, as well as twenty years’ imprisonment for the charged wire fraud conspiracy. Additionally, the defendants face up to ten years’ imprisonment for each money laundering count with which they are charged.

FBI wanted fugitive

What you can do:

Joshua Link remains a fugitive. The FBI requests that the public contact the FBI with any information regarding Link’s location.

Tia Link and Taylor Bang appeared for arraignment before a United States Magistrate Judge in Fort Worth today. Both were released under pretrial supervision. Jed Wood and Royana Thomas are set to appear for arraignment in Fort Worth before a United States Magistrate Judge on February 25, 2026.