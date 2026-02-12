Dallas shooting: Gunman at large after firing 36+ rounds into SUV, killing female driver
DALLAS - Police are searching for a gunman who fired more than three dozen rounds into an SUV in Central Oak Cliff on Tuesday, killing the female driver and hospitalizing her passenger.
What we know:
Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of South Zang Boulevard, near the Wynnewood Village shopping center, at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Investigators determined that two people were shot while driving. Their Cadillac SUV, riddled with bullet holes, crashed into another vehicle following the gunfire, according to a police statement.
The driver, 24-year-old Kayli Lopez, and a 21-year-old male passenger were transported to a nearby hospital. Lopez died shortly after arrival; the man is expected to survive.
Detectives told FOX 4 that a suspect in a separate vehicle fired more than 36 rounds into the SUV before fleeing the scene. A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identity of the male passenger and his relationship to Lopez have not been disclosed. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the attack.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.