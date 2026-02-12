Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: Gunman at large after firing 36+ rounds into SUV, killing female driver

Published  February 12, 2026 7:10am CST
Cental Oak Cliff deadly shooting (Terry Van SIckle)

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured when a gunman fired more than 36 rounds into their SUV in Central Oak Cliff.
    • The victims' Cadillac was riddled with bullets before it crashed into another car near the Wynnewood Village shopping center.
    • Dallas police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene in a separate vehicle and have not yet identified a motive.

DALLAS - Police are searching for a gunman who fired more than three dozen rounds into an SUV in Central Oak Cliff on Tuesday, killing the female driver and hospitalizing her passenger.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of South Zang Boulevard, near the Wynnewood Village shopping center, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Investigators determined that two people were shot while driving. Their Cadillac SUV, riddled with bullet holes, crashed into another vehicle following the gunfire, according to a police statement.

The driver, 24-year-old Kayli Lopez, and a 21-year-old male passenger were transported to a nearby hospital. Lopez died shortly after arrival; the man is expected to survive.

Detectives told FOX 4 that a suspect in a separate vehicle fired more than 36 rounds into the SUV before fleeing the scene. A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male passenger and his relationship to Lopez have not been disclosed. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the attack.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

