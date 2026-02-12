Dallas shooting: Gunman at large after firing 36+ rounds into SUV, killing female driver

article

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man was injured when a gunman fired more than 36 rounds into their SUV in Central Oak Cliff. The victims' Cadillac was riddled with bullets before it crashed into another car near the Wynnewood Village shopping center. Dallas police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene in a separate vehicle and have not yet identified a motive.



Police are searching for a gunman who fired more than three dozen rounds into an SUV in Central Oak Cliff on Tuesday, killing the female driver and hospitalizing her passenger.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of South Zang Boulevard, near the Wynnewood Village shopping center, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Investigators determined that two people were shot while driving. Their Cadillac SUV, riddled with bullet holes, crashed into another vehicle following the gunfire, according to a police statement.

The driver, 24-year-old Kayli Lopez, and a 21-year-old male passenger were transported to a nearby hospital. Lopez died shortly after arrival; the man is expected to survive.

Detectives told FOX 4 that a suspect in a separate vehicle fired more than 36 rounds into the SUV before fleeing the scene. A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male passenger and his relationship to Lopez have not been disclosed. Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive for the attack.