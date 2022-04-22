Missing Duncanville woman’s body found in Dallas
DALLAS - Police said a missing Duncanville woman was murdered.
The family of 54-year-old Juanita Rodriguez reported her missing Saturday.
Her car was found Monday abandoned in Dallas. Then on Wednesday, police discovered her body wrapped in a tarp in a field about three miles away.
An autopsy revealed Rodriguez died of a gunshot wound.
Dallas police are still trying to determine who killed her and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call Det. John Jaldez at 214-671-3623.