Missing Duncanville woman’s body found in Dallas

Police said a missing Duncanville woman was murdered.

The family of 54-year-old Juanita Rodriguez reported her missing Saturday.

Her car was found Monday abandoned in Dallas. Then on Wednesday, police discovered her body wrapped in a tarp in a field about three miles away.

An autopsy revealed Rodriguez died of a gunshot wound.

Dallas police are still trying to determine who killed her and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call Det. John Jaldez at 214-671-3623.