Missing Dallas woman found dead, police say
DALLAS - A woman reported missing in Dallas has been found dead, according to police.
Janet Childs, 66, was reported missing on Saturday, December 9.
Janet Childs (Source: Dallas Police)
The next day, police found Childs in the area of Forney Road and N Prairie Creek Road in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.
The location was just over a mile away from where Childs was last seen.
Dallas police say the case is being investigated as an unexplained death.
The investigation is underway at this time.