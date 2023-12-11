Missing Dallas woman found dead, police say

A woman reported missing in Dallas has been found dead, according to police.

Janet Childs, 66, was reported missing on Saturday, December 9.

Janet Childs (Source: Dallas Police)

The next day, police found Childs in the area of Forney Road and N Prairie Creek Road in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

The location was just over a mile away from where Childs was last seen.

Dallas police say the case is being investigated as an unexplained death.

The investigation is underway at this time.