Missing Dallas woman found dead; husband charged for her murder

A 25-year-old Dallas woman who had been reported missing was found dead Wednesday, and police arrested her husband and charged him with her murder.

Kyaira Nicole Williams was reported missing on Monday, and her case was upgraded to a CLEAR alert, which stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue.

She was found dead, with multiple gunshot wounds, Wednesday afternoon under a bridge in the 8800 block of southbound 8800 Julius Schepps Freeway.

During the investigation, her husband, 26-year-old Brannon Williams, was arrested and charged with her murder.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

Police did not release further details about what led them to arrest Williams in his wife’s murder.

