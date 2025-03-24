Expand / Collapse search

Millsap ISD superintendent's job on the line following arrest, child abuse investigation

Published  March 24, 2025 9:25am CDT
Parker County
Millsap ISD school board may take action against superintendent tonight

Board members for Millsap ISD will discuss whether to fire their superintendent tonight. The district's superintendent and two other educators were arrested after a disturbing video surfaced. FOX 4's Dan Godwin has the details about when the board will meet.

The Brief

    • Millsap ISD trustees are expected to vote on terminating their superintendent at tonight's school board meeting.
    • Superintendent Mari Edie Martin was arrested for allegedly failing to report an alleged child abuse incident and working to conceal it.
    • Video of the incident appears to show a teacher and teacher's aide mistreating a special needs student.

MILLSAP, Texas - School board members at Millsap ISD in Parker County could vote to fire their superintendent at tonight’s meeting over child abuse allegations.

Two other educators were also arrested after a disturbing video surfaced.

Superintendent’s Future

What's next:

During Monday night’s meeting, Millsap ISD trustees are expected to meet in executive session to decide whether to terminate Superintendent Mari Edie Martin’s contract.

They are also set to discuss hiring an outside investigator to examine this case and potential nepotism in hiring, according to the agenda.

The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

3 Millsap ISD educators arrested

The backstory:

Superintendent Martin is one of three educators arrested in this case, revolving around a video recorded in a special needs classroom.

Court documents reveal Martin waited more than a week to report the alleged mistreatment of 10-year-old Alex Cornelius, who is autistic and non-verbal.

She also allegedly asked one witness to destroy videos and text messages related to the alleged abuse.

Cornelius’ mother obtained the video, which appears to show a teacher and teacher’s aide mistreating her son.

Millsap Elementary School teacher Jennifer Dale admitted swinging at the child but claims it was done playfully.

In a separate incident, an arrest warrant claims paraprofessional Paxton Bean took an unnamed child with special needs into a calm-down room in January, and the child returned with a bloody nose.

While Bean told investigators the child ran into a wall, the child said Bean punched him during a forensic interview.

Both Dale and Bean are facing felony charges.

Last week at a special school board meeting, parents expressed their anger and frustration with how the district had handled the situation.

The Source: The information in this story comes from arrest warrant affidavits, Millsap ISD and past news coverage.

Parker CountyEducationCrime and Public Safety