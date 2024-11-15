Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, start time, undercard and more

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on social media star turned boxer Jake Paul on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The long-awaited, much-anticipated fight will be livestreamed on Netflix.

Tyson retired 19 years ago with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts. Paul began boxing four years ago and is 10-1 with seven knockouts.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but had to be postponed when Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer.

This story will have live updates once the fights begin.

What time is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight on Netflix today?

Date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Network: Netflix

The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

If things go according to schedule, Tyson and Paul are expected to start their ring walks shortly after 10 p.m. central.

How to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight will be streamed on Netflix.

Anyone with a Netflix account will be able to watch.

If you do not have a Netflix account, you can subscribe.

The standard version with ads costs $6.99 per month, a standard account is $15.49 per month and a premium account is $22.99 per month.

Most Valuable Promotions' YouTube channel and Netflix Sports YouTube will feature the prelim matches.

How old is Mike Tyson?

Mike Tyson is 58 years old.

The former heavyweight champ says you shouldn't compare him to other people his age.

"Other people my age haven't been training as long as me, been as consistent as me, and I'm just a different species of human being," Tyson told FOX 4's Mike Doocy.

How old is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is 27 years old.

Even though there is a 31-year gap between the boxer's ages, Paul says he couldn't pass up a chance to fight the former champ.

"He’s the one that wanted it to be a pro fight and me, as a young person in this sport, is not going to (pass) up the opportunity to fight the GOAT of boxing. It’s like Ja Morant turning down a 1-v-1 against LeBron. It’s not going to happen," said Paul.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Rules

The State of Texas agreed to sanction the fight that other states would not.

The bout will be eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.

How much will Mike Tyson and Jake Paul be paid for their Netflix fight?

According to reports, Paul will get $40 million for the fight, a number he mentioned at another news conference in New York in August.

Tyson is expected to get $20 million.

Paul-Tyson Fight Undercard

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes