3 arrested after bringing guns to Fort Worth high school

The Brief Three people have been arrested and one is on the run after they were found on the campus of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School. 20-year-old Rider Martinez was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon. Two juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention center.



The Fort Worth Police Department says a school resource officer and two staff members at a Fort Worth ISD high school stopped a potentially deadly situation.

What we know:

On Wednesday, a school resource officer and two staff members were patrolling the area around Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School on the lookout for a group of non-students seen trespassing the previous day.

They reportedly spotted them returning in a non-vehicle and stopped it. Four people were inside.

Police say the people inside started ducking and trying to hide things. They noticed a handgun that one of the suspects was sitting on.

One of the suspects got out of the car and ran from the scene.

Rider Martinez

20-year-old Rider Martinez and two juveniles were arrested. Martinez was charged with felony unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places. One of the juveniles allegedly had a stolen Glock handgun and an extended magazine clip tucked into his pant leg.

The two juveniles were taken to a juvenile detention center. The fourth person in the car has not been found.

Fort Worth ISD sent FOX 4 a letter it sent to parents, reading in part, "our campus was briefly placed on lockdown due to police activity near the school." The letter did not mention why there was police activity or explain that there were guns recovered.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what the group was doing on campus. Martinez is reportedly a former student.

Police did not say what connections, if any, the juveniles have to the school. It is unclear what charges they may face.

What they're saying:

"We don’t know what [Martinez] was doing there with a handgun. We don’t know why he was on campus — he does not have permission to be on campus." said Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada. "You don’t want to hear it, but maybe do something dangerous at the school, but I can tell you it didn’t happen because of the hard work behind these officers and this team."