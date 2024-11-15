Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul at fight weigh-in ahead of Netflix bout

The fight doesn't start until Friday night, but things are already testy between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

The two took part in a ceremonial weigh-in on Thursday night and things got physical.

Paul, the 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer, crawled up to Tyson, the 58-year-old former heavyweight champ, got in his face and stepped on his foot.

Tyson responded by slapping Paul across the face.

"Now it’s personal," Paul said.

Tyson weighed in at 228 pounds. Paul came in at a lighter 227 pounds.

Friday night's fight will be Tyson's first sanctioned fight in 19 years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. to a tie in an exhibition four years ago.

Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts since he began boxing, often fighting retired boxers and mixed-martial artists.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but had to be postponed when Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer.

Promoters say the former heavyweight champ has been cleared to fight, but the younger Paul is the betting favorite for Friday night's bout.

The fight will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

At least 60,000 people are expected to attend in person and a much larger audience will be tuning in on Netflix Friday night.

The match will be streamed on Netflix at no extra charge for subscribers.

According to reports, Paul will get $40 million for the fight, a number he mentioned at another news conference in New York in August.

Tyson is expected to get $20 million.

What time is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

Date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Network: Netflix

The Tyson-Paul fight will be Friday, Nov. 15.

The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Rules

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 13: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul pose after the final press conference for their upcoming heavyweight fight at Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

The State of Texas agreed to sanction the fight that other states would not.

The bout will be eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.

Paul-Tyson Fight Undercard

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Tickets

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas. The two are scheduled to meet in a heavyweight bout o Expand

Tickets for the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are on sale.